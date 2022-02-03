Penrod Secures Investment to Bolster its Mission of Empowering Exceptional Experiences in Healthcare and Life Sciences

The investment will accelerate Penrod's efforts to enable healthcare and life sciences companies to address this shift.

"It's clear the healthcare ecosystem needs innovative, patient-centric platforms to remain competitive and proactively address rapidly changing patient care models and engagement needs," said Chris Widmayer, Penrod's CEO. "The recent investments will allow Penrod to amplify our message and extend our reach to more organizations who need a partner in their corner, helping them navigate the challenges associated with digital transformation in a time where the only certainty is uncertainty."

Saul Fofana, Chief Customer Officer at Penrod, is looking forward to how the additional capital will allow Penrod to further enable customers to evolve. "We're focused on helping our customers meet their customers where they want to be met – empowering the consumption of care where and how the patient wants it. Expect to see innovative marketing tools that engage patients on their preferred channels, data platforms that help personalize treatment and care plans, extended integrations that unify data, and tools that automate manual workflows across the value chain for our customers and their patients," Saul explained.

About Penrod

Penrod is a healthcare and life sciences consulting company that empowers exceptional experiences by engaging and consulting on technology and enabling digital transformation. Founded in 2011, a Summit Salesforce Partner since 2016, and HIPAA compliance accredited, Penrod has helped hundreds of companies ranging from startup to the Fortune 500; from pre-FDA approval to full commercialization; from specialty clinic to major healthcare system; improve their own patient experiences and implement technology to meet the challenges of the industry as they continue to evolve.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures .

