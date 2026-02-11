Pensacola & St. Augustine Unite for America's 250th, Launch From the 1500s, With Love Campaign

The campaign connects Pensacola, the site of America's first multi-year European settlement in 1559, and St. Augustine, the nation's oldest continuously occupied city, founded in 1565.

As America approaches its semiquincentennial in 2026, the two Florida destinations will roll out collaborative content, travel itineraries, and events designed to spark curiosity, inspire road trips, and encourage travelers to explore both destinations.

"This partnership is truly first of its kind and one we were excited to help bring to life," said Darien Schaefer, President and CEO of Visit Pensacola. "By working together with Florida's Historic Coast, we're connecting two destinations that tell America's earliest stories in powerful, meaningful ways. As the nation looks ahead to America's 250th anniversary, this campaign encourages travelers to explore Florida more deeply and experience both Pensacola and St. Augustine as part of a shared journey through history."

"This campaign gives us the opportunity to tell a fuller, more inclusive story of America's beginnings," said Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. "Long before the nation was founded, Indigenous peoples, explorers, and early settlers shaped the cultural foundations of Florida. By connecting St. Augustine and Pensacola through From the 1500s, With Love, we're inviting travelers to experience history through preserved sites and communities that continue to honor the past while shaping the present."

Travelers can explore the new initiative through landing pages developed by each destination and through collaborative social media content.

Pensacola's America 250 hub: visitpensacola.com/America250/

Florida's Historic Coast 250 collection: floridashistoriccoast.com/events/250/

Together, the two destinations will showcase:

From the 1500s, With Love travel itineraries and road-trip materials connecting Florida's Historic Coast and Pensacola.

travel itineraries and road-trip materials connecting Florida's Historic Coast and Pensacola. Historic attractions, museums, and heritage sites connected to Indigenous, Spanish, French, British, African, and maritime history.

Cultural celebrations, anniversary events, and special programming tied to America's 250.

Family-friendly experiences and educational resources for students, educators, and lifelong learners.

Digital story collections spotlighting the diverse voices and communities that shaped Florida's earliest chapters.

About Visit Pensacola

Visit Pensacola is the official destination marketing organization for Escambia County, representing Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, and Perdido Key. As America's First Settlement, founded in 1559, and home to the #1 beach in the U.S., as voted by Condé Nast Traveler readers, the Pensacola Bay Area blends more than 465 years of history with nearly 40 miles of sugar-white sand and emerald Gulf waters. Visit Pensacola is responsible for building tourism as a key economic driver for Escambia County through destination marketing, visitor inspiration, and supporting the local hospitality community.

About St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitor & Convention Bureau: Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the oldest continuously European settlement in North America, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, miles of waterways to explore and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

