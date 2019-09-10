Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Foodie Festival Moves to October

New this year, Taste of the Beach kicks off Friday night, Oct. 18, with a special progressive VIP Dinner that will transport diners to four of the island's best restaurants via trolley.



For more information about the VIP Dinner menu, trolley times and ticket purchasing, please visit the Chamber's website here. Tickets are $75 per person and seating is limited, so purchase tickets in advance.



Saturday's daylong, outdoor event brings festivalgoers right down to the sandy shoreline of Pensacola Beach for a celebration of all things Southern, seafood, savory and sweet. We're talking feet in the sand, crashing waves, sunshine and shrimp. So if you're a Gulf Coast seafood junkie, you're not going to want to miss it.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. at Casino Beach, when about two-dozen of the beach's casual and fine-dining restaurants, stationed in booths overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, begin serving sample-size portions of their signature dishes for $5 each throughout the day.

You'll find plenty of seafood options as well as landlubber fair such as sliders, sandwiches and sweets. And yes, beer, wine and frozen alcoholic concoctions will also be available for purchase.



The Pensacola Beach Specialty Chefs headline this year's Taste of the Beach at 1 p.m. to spice up the food and crowds with simultaneous live cooking demonstrations.

The specialty chefs will have an hour to prepare and show off their dish to thousands of hungry, mouth-watering attendees. Heads up though: Only those with pre-purchased wristbands get to taste the dishes! You can purchase a wristband for $25 here. Don't miss out!

Festival-goers are encouraged to enjoy the live cooking demos, chefs competition, amateur cook off challenges, and live entertainment acts taking place throughout the day while strolling around the grounds, enjoying the signature dishes, beer, wine and frozen drinks for sale.

The festival closes at 6 p.m. Don't miss out this October!

