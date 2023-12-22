Pensacola Double Bridge Run Registrations Are Going Fast!

News provided by

Pensacola Sports

22 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Reserve your spot and beat the Jan. 1 rate increase

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Publix Pensacola Double Bridge Run presented by aDoor Real Estate is always a fan favorite for its challenging course and spectacular scenery. The 2024 race is limited to 4,000 runners and slots are filling up quickly. Runners are encouraged to secure their spot and beat the price increase that takes place on Monday, Jan. 1.

Registration is currently $75 for the 15K course and $60 for the 5K course. On January 1, the registration fees increase to $80 for the 15k and $65 for the 5K. Register online at pensacolasports.org

The Pensacola Double Bridge Run racing event takes place Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 7 a.m. from the Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola.
Dubbed "the race with a view," the Publix Pensacola Double Bridge Run is one of the premier 15K races in the country. The course carries runners over two bridges across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. The race begins in Downtown Pensacola and follows a picturesque route through the historic district, along Bayfront Parkway, over the "Three-Mile" bridge, through Gulf Breeze, and finishes at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Pensacola Beach. An after-party with awards, music, food and drink give runners an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishment on beautiful Pensacola Beach.

This event is an ideal winter getaway, so plan to stay an extra day or two to see the sights and experience all Pensacola has to offer. Several Pensacola Beach hotels are offering special rates for runners.

"The Double Bridge run is a legacy event for us," said Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer. "Not only do we have elite athletes that travel great distances to run this race, it's also wildly popular with the local and regional running community. We're delighted to see this early demand and hope to accommodate everyone who wants to participate."

About Pensacola Sports

Pensacola Sports is one of the oldest sports associations/commissions in the United States, beginning in 1955. Today, Pensacola Sports manages or assists in numerous events a year throughout the Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county areas, and is the lead sports tourism agency for Escambia County. Events include a high school all-star series, 5K-15K runs, half marathon, fishing tournament, soccer and softball tournaments, collegiate conference and national championships, and annual awards and scholarships banquets to name a few. Pensacola Sports is dedicated to building a better community through sports. Be Moved! www.pensacolasports.org

Katie King
EW Bullock
katie@ewbullock.com
(850) 438-4015

SOURCE Pensacola Sports

