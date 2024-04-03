Pensacola to Host Inaugural Navy Days Celebration to Honor Military Heritage

May 17 - 19, 2024

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensacola proudly announces its inaugural Pensacola Navy Days celebration, scheduled for May 17-19 in Downtown Pensacola. This three-day event aims to honor the valor of past and present military personnel stationed at Naval Aviation Station Pensacola and surrounding military installations.

Navy Days hopes to reinforce the unbreakable bond between the Pensacola community and our nation's military heroes. As the cradle of Naval Aviation, Pensacola and its residents hold a deep respect for the military, making this event a cornerstone of local and national pride.

"Pensacola has long stood as a beacon of military pride, tracing back to the founding of the Pensacola Navy Yard by the U.S. Navy in 1825," said Retired Navy Capt. Tim Kinsella, Chairman of Navy Days. "Navy Days serves as a poignant testament to the deep-seated reverence our community holds for its military service members, their families, and our esteemed veterans."

Event Highlights:

Gallery Night - Friday, May 17 , 5 - 9 p.m. Downtown Pensacola's popular Gallery Night will be themed for Navy Days/Military Appreciation to honor the men and women serving our country. Wear red, white and blue and join in the festivities.

Downtown Pensacola's popular Gallery Night will be themed for Navy Days/Military Appreciation to honor the men and women serving our country. Wear red, white and blue and join in the festivities. Navy Days "Night at The Museum" Gala - Friday, May 17 , 6:30 - 10 p.m. The National Naval Aviation Museum plays host to this black tie/service mess dress affair featuring special guest speaker Admiral Harry Harris USN (Ret.). Tickets are now available for purchase.

The National Naval Aviation Museum plays host to this black tie/service mess dress affair featuring special guest speaker Admiral Harry Harris USN (Ret.). Tickets are now available for purchase. Navy Days 4K Run/Walk - Saturday, May 18 , 8 a.m. This unique 4K (2.4 miles) race starts at Community Maritime Park and loops through Downtown to Veterans Memorial Park and back. Come for the race and stay for the parade! Registration is now open.

This unique (2.4 miles) race starts at Community Maritime Park and loops through Downtown to Veterans Memorial Park and back. Come for the race and stay for the parade! Registration is now open. Navy Days Parade - Saturday, May 18 , 9:30 a.m. Gather along Pensacola's waterfront for this exciting parade featuring military equipment, squadrons, Sailors of the Year, bands and drill teams, with the support of many of Pensacola's best Mardi Gras Krewes. The parade starts at Veterans Memorial Park and ends at Community Maritime Park.

Gather along waterfront for this exciting parade featuring military equipment, squadrons, Sailors of the Year, bands and drill teams, with the support of many of best Mardi Gras Krewes. The parade starts at Veterans Memorial Park and ends at Community Maritime Park. Navy Days At Community Maritime Park - Saturday, May 18 , 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The celebration continues with a day filled with activities for the whole family including a Kids Fun Zone with free activities, food trucks, military vehicles on display, tours of Navy vessels, ROTC demonstrations and a military/veterans' fair.

The celebration continues with a day filled with activities for the whole family including a Kids Fun Zone with free activities, food trucks, military vehicles on display, tours of Navy vessels, ROTC demonstrations and a military/veterans' fair. Blues on the Bay Concert - Sunday, May 19 , 6 - 8 p.m. Pack a cooler and blanket and join us at the Community Maritime Park Amphitheater for a free concert featuring the Modern Eldorados.

"I extend a heartfelt invitation to our military community, residents, and visitors alike, to join us in this new tradition. Let us unite in celebration, honoring the legacy of our military and the resilient spirit of our beloved community," Kinsella furthered.

Navy Days is open to the public, with lodging specials for out-of-town visitors. For more information on event schedules, volunteer opportunities, and sponsorship, please visit pensacolanavydays.com.

Pensacola Navy Days is not just an­ event; it's a powerful expression of gratitude, a historical homage, and a vibrant celebration of unity. Mark your calendars for May 17-19, 2024, and be a part of history in the making.

About Pensacola Navy Days – Pensacola Navy Days was created to foster a mutually positive and lasting relationship between the local and military communities, celebrate and publicize the rich military heritage of the Greater Pensacola Area, and highlight Pensacola as the premier military-friendly community in the Southeastern United States for veterans and service members alike.

SOURCE Pensacola Navy Days