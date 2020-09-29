Pensando and VMware Collaborate on Project Monterey to Co-Develop Next-generation Infrastructure Platform

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at VMworld® 2020, Pensando Systems announced it is collaborating with VMware, Inc. on Project Monterey to co-develop a platform to support the requirements of modern applications. VMware will leverage the Pensando Distributed Services Platform to deliver industry leading performance and latency, zero-trust security, and simplified operations to VMware Cloud Foundation deployments in virtualized, containerized and bare metal environments.

"We're very excited to be working with VMware on Project Monterey," said Prem Jain, CEO of Pensando. "Both companies have a shared vision of a programmable, scalable, low latency, highly secure platform that not only improves the performance and capabilities of the server platform, it is key to simplifying data center operations and the delivery of next generation applications. The fact that customers can start their journey today with VMware Cloud Foundation on the Pensando Distributed Services Platform makes this an ideal partnership across the board."

"Customers around the globe rely on VMware Cloud Foundation to deploy and manage modern applications across multiple environments," said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. "Together with Pensando, we are building the next generation of more secure and agile infrastructure, leveraging the new breed of accelerators exemplified by the Pensando Distributed Services Platform, to support the evolving requirements of these applications. The work between VMware and Pensando on Project Monterey will help mutual customers benefit substantially from increased performance, enhanced security and a consistent operating model."

The Pensando Distributed Services Platform is designed to work in existing customer environments, and provides high-performance scalable networking, security and storage functions, always-on, end-to-end telemetry, and dramatically simplifies IT operations. The Pensando solution enables pervasive network visibility using its hardware bi-directional flow streaming and traffic mirroring capabilities offering an enhanced experience and delivering significant additional value to VMware customers. VMware's Project Monterey is an initiative to redefine VMware's hybrid cloud architecture to support the changing nature of applications.

"The combination of Hewlett Packard Enterprise servers and the Pensando Distributed Services Platform already makes HPE the best choice for VMware environments today," said Neil MacDonald, General Manager, Compute at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Our joint involvement with Project Monterey ensures that HPE customers will always be among the first to get access to new technology innovations from VMware and can even start on their journey to next-gen application infrastructures today."

"It's been clear for some time that FOCP-enabled platforms would make the transition from hyperscale to enterprise environments," said Matthew Eastwood, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure, Cloud, Developers and Alliances at IDC. "Project Monterey is the first major indication that transition is starting to occur on a broad scale and we expect that hybrid cloud deployments will benefit from scale, security and economics similar to that of public clouds as a result."

The Pensando Distributed Services Platform — Powering Cloud and Enterprise Computing

The explosion of data generated by applications inside and outside of the data center has enterprises of all sizes facing stark choices—scale up capacity with a traditional IT architecture or move more workloads to public clouds. Either approach means IT staff often end up spending more time managing complexity and infrastructure than they do innovating for the business.

Pensando has created a third option that overcomes the constraints of the other two, with the first secure, programmable, edge-accelerated platform that directly addresses the generational shift occurring as data pushes to the edge of the cloud. The foundation of the Pensando platform is a custom, fully-programmable processor optimized to execute a software stack delivering cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services wherever data is located:

Powers software-defined services at every node with cloud performance offering class-leading capabilities and order of magnitude improvements in scale, latency and jitter with a low power profile

Creates simple datacenter architectures that integrate with existing frameworks and feature always-on, end-to-end telemetry

Hosting model agnostic empowering enterprises to rapidly deploy new services

Available as a standard option on the world's best-selling servers

For More Information

Pensando Blog: Link here

VMware Blog: Link here

HPE Blog: Link here

IDC Research: Function Offload Coprocessors — Accelerators Usher in an Era of Distributed Computing - Aug 2020 - Market Perspective - Doc # US46767720: Link here

Project Monterey at VMworld 2020

Further discussion of Project Monterey and associated technologies can be viewed online at VMworld 2020, taking place September 29th - October 1st.

Register for VMworld 2020: Link here

VMworld General Session [GEN2859]

The Datacenter of the Future [HCP3004]

Next-Gen Infrastructure Enabled by SmartNIC [HCI3351]

Connect with Pensando

About Pensando Systems

Pensando Systems is pioneering distributed computing designed for the New Edge, powering software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services to transform existing architectures into the secure, ultra-fast environments demanded by next generation applications. The Pensando platform, a first of its kind, was developed in collaboration with the world's largest cloud, enterprise, storage, and telecommunications leaders and is supported by partnerships with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Equinix, and multiple Fortune 500 customers. Pensando is led by Silicon Valley's legendary "MPLS" team — Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, Soni Jiandani and Randy Pond — who have an unmatched track record of disruptive innovation having already built 8 $Bn/Year businesses across multiple markets. To learn more about Pensando, the Pensando Distributed Services Platform, our partners and plans for the future, please visit us at www.pensando.io or email us at [email protected]

VMware, VMworld, Project Monterey, and VMware Cloud Foundation are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact: Jim Cameron, [email protected], 650-279-4691

SOURCE Pensando Systems

Related Links

http://www.pensando.io

