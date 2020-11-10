Pensando Announces Strategic Investment from Qualcomm Ventures

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensando Systems today announced it has received funding from Qualcomm Ventures.

"Since we emerged from stealth a year ago, we've been working closely with a broad range of Service Providers to expand the capabilities of the Pensando platform for the 5G market," said Prem Jain, CEO of Pensando Systems. "In addition to helping us scale our business, this investment from Qualcomm Ventures brings us an investor with a deep understanding of 5G technologies and requirements, as well as strong ecosystem relationships in every major market from healthcare to retail, automotive and manufacturing."

"Pensando's Distributed Services Platform enables running essential networking and security functions at the edge with high performance and low latency," said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures. "We are pleased to invest in Pensando to enable edge computing for enterprises and service providers, allowing them to fully realize the benefits of 5G."

The Pensando Distributed Services Platform — Giving Service Providers the Ability To Rapidly Innovate And Securely Deploy New Services At Hyperscale

The service provider market is going through a transition from predominantly purpose-built appliances to virtualization and containerization for network functions and services as a result of the rise of 5G. With the pressure to increase Average Revenue per User (ARPU) and the increase in network traffic, telco vendors are increasingly looking for new solutions to increase performance, reduce latency, and control costs. Enter the Pensando platform: purpose built to offload critical services, thus freeing up costly x86 CPU cycles for control functions, enhancing server scale, and increasing wireless coverage.

The Pensando Distributed Services Platform is designed to work in any environment, and provides high-performance, low latency, scalable networking, security and storage functions, always-on, end-to-end telemetry, and dramatically simplifies operations. The Pensando solution can be centrally managed via the Pensando Policy and Services manager enabling pervasive network visibility via hardware bi-directional flow streaming and traffic mirroring capabilities. This centrally managed approach combined with very low power requirements make it an ideal solution for 5G deployments, offering:

Network slicing and best-in-class scale, latency, and jitter means lightning fast service

Fully-distributed firewall, load-balancing, and SDN services — along with centralized policy automation — enable the deployment of 5G services at scale

Terminating and encrypting one billion IoT connections in only half a rack of servers

Service providers can future proof with P4 programmability and support the development of new services and protocols

Reduced capital expenditures and power consumption

About Pensando Systems

Pensando Systems is pioneering distributed computing designed for the New Edge, powering software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services to transform existing architectures into the secure, ultra-fast environments demanded by next generation applications. The Pensando platform, a first of its kind, was developed in collaboration with the world's largest cloud, enterprise, storage, and telecommunications leaders and is supported by partnerships with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Equinix, and multiple Fortune 500 customers. Pensando is led by Silicon Valley's legendary "MPLS" team — Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, Soni Jiandani and Randy Pond — who have an unmatched track record of disruptive innovation having already built 8 $Bn/Year businesses across multiple markets. To learn more about Pensando, the Pensando Distributed Services Platform, our partners and plans for the future, please visit us at www.pensando.io or email us at [email protected]

About Qualcomm Ventures

Qualcomm Ventures, acting through Qualcomm Ventures LLC or its affiliated entities, has been making strategic investments in technology companies that have the potential to dramatically transform our world since 2000. As a global investor, we look to help entrepreneurs build revolutionary businesses that reshape the world around us. For more information please visit: www.qualcommventures.com.

