Pensando CTO Vipin Jain accepted into Forbes Technology Council

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensando Systems , the company pioneering the new edge services model of enterprise and cloud computing, today announced that co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Vipin Jain has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Vipin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Vipin into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Vipin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Vipin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Vipin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"5G, IoT, AI, and other emerging technologies — and the massive amount of data they generate — are radically transforming entire industries and dramatically changing the way businesses operate. While exciting, we must have thoughtful conversations about the future of these technologies: the possibilities, challenges, and pitfalls that businesses must consider as well as the broader impact they will have across society," said Vipin Jain, chief technology officer and co-founder of Pensando Systems. "15 years at Cisco and launching a startup that sits at the intersection of networking, cloud computing, and edge computing have offered a unique perspective and I look forward to discussing these topics and more with Forbes readers."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Pensando Systems

Founded in 2017, Pensando Systems is pioneering distributed computing designed for the New Edge, powering software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services to transform existing architectures into the secure, ultra-fast environments demanded by next generation applications. The Pensando platform, a first of its kind, was developed in collaboration with the world's largest cloud, enterprise, storage, and telecommunications leaders and is supported by partnerships and investments with HPE, NetApp, Equinix, and multiple Fortune 500 customers. Pensando is led by Silicon Valley's legendary "MPLS" team — Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, Soni Jiandani and Randy Pond — who have an unmatched track record of disruptive innovation having already built 8 $Bn/Year businesses across storage, switching, routing, wireless, voice/video/data, & software-defined networking. The company is backed by investors that include Goldman Sachs and JC2 Ventures. For more information, please visit www.pensando.io .

