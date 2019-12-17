Pensando Hires First Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Global Growth

"Over the past few years, we've built a world-class organization that works hand-in-hand with our ecosystem of partners, customers and investors to deploy cloud architectures that give them the ability to compete in the next big market transition as the world goes multi-cloud," said John Chambers, Chairman of Pensando, CEO of JC2 Ventures and former CEO of Cisco Systems. "As CRO, Frank will scale our customer focused sales and customer success teams as well as identifying new opportunities and partnerships to augment our growth. His extensive experience and proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will be a strong addition to Pensando. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Palumbo brings over 30 years of industry experience to Pensando. Prior to joining the company, he was Senior Vice President of Global Data Center Sales at Cisco. While there, he drove the success of Cisco in the data center from annual revenues of $3 billion to over $10 billion today. Frank helped pioneer and expand Cisco's presence in the data center with the introduction of multiple disruptive technologies that grew to multi $Bn/year businesses.

"Pensando's unique approach to distributed services combined with the next big market transition as the world goes multi-cloud is a winning proposition for thousands of enterprises and public cloud providers," said Palumbo. "With the recent introduction of the Distributed Services Platform and an oversubscribed funding round this is the perfect time for me to join the company and support its mission to democratize the cloud. I look forward to accelerating our global growth and customer successes."

"From day one, everything we've done from product development to go-to-market has been focused on the success of our customers and partners," said Soni Jiandani, Pensando co-founder and Chief Business Officer. "Hiring Frank is a big win for Pensando. He has an unmatched ability to read the market and customer, as well as to understand the product lifecycle and fit based on customer need."

About Pensando Systems

Founded in 2017, Pensando Systems is pioneering distributed computing designed for the New Edge, powering software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services to transform existing architectures into the secure, ultra-fast environments demanded by next generation applications. The Pensando platform, a first of its kind, was developed in collaboration with the world's largest cloud, enterprise, storage, and telecommunications leaders and is supported by strategic partnerships with HPE, NetApp, Equinix, Goldman Sachs, Oracle Cloud and multiple Fortune 500 customers. Pensando is led by Silicon Valley's legendary "MPLS" team — Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, Soni Jiandani and Randy Pond — who have an unmatched track record of disruptive innovation having already built 8 $Bn/Year businesses across storage, unified computing, switching, routing, wireless, voice/video/data, & software-defined networking. For more information, please visit www.pensando.io

