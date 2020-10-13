Pensando Named by Gartner as a 2020 Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensando Systems , the company pioneering the new edge services model of enterprise and cloud computing, today announced it has been recognized in the list of Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing1 by Gartner.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." The report also provides recommendations and key findings for CIOs on cloud computing strategies including the following:

"The innovation among cloud providers is moving up the stack around cloud-native platform services. Databases, integration and application platform services, orchestration and management tools, and large hyperscale providers are increasingly offering distributed cloud services across on-premises, edge and even other cloud provider environments."

"Assess the vendors outlined in this research on their tight integration with cloud-native platforms and their ability to deliver against your business SLAs across resiliency, security, performance and costs."

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing report by Gartner as a testament to our momentum since launching last fall and our mission of helping customers transform existing legacy architectures into the secure, cloud-like environments demanded by next generation applications," said Prem Jain of Pensando Systems. "This has only grown in importance with the sudden rise in distributed teams, and we've experienced extraordinary demand from enterprises seeking to boost their network infrastructure, improve operational simplicity and security, and support remote-only and cloud-first workplaces.

The Pensando Distributed Services Platform — Powering Cloud and Enterprise Computing

The foundation of the Pensando platform is a custom, fully-programmable processor optimized to execute a software stack delivering cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services wherever data is located:

Powers software-defined services at every node with cloud performance

Creates simple data center architectures that integrate with existing frameworks and feature always-on, end-to-end telemetry and centralized security policy management

Guarantees security — inherited from existing infrastructure — and compliance for all traffic, scaling across every host, preventing unauthorized root access to compute infrastructure

Hosting model agnostic empowering enterprises to rapidly deploy new services

Available as a standard option on the world's best-selling servers, like HPE

A complimentary copy of the report may be viewed here: http://www.pensando.io/cool

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing," Sid Nag, Arun Chandrasekaran, Raj Bala, Craig Lowery, September 17, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pensando Systems

Founded in 2017, Pensando Systems is pioneering distributed computing designed for the New Edge, powering software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services to transform existing architectures into the secure, ultra-fast environments demanded by next generation applications. The Pensando platform, a first of its kind, was developed in collaboration with the world's largest cloud, enterprise, storage, and telecommunications leaders and is supported by partnerships with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Equinix, and multiple Fortune 500 customers. Pensando is led by Silicon Valley's legendary "MPLS" team — Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, Soni Jiandani and Randy Pond — who have an unmatched track record of disruptive innovation having already built 8 $Bn/Year businesses across storage, switching, routing, wireless, voice/video/data, & software-defined networking. The company is backed by investors that include Goldman Sachs and JC2 Ventures. To learn more about Pensando, the Pensando Distributed Services Platform, our partners and plans for the future, please visit us at www.pensando.io or email us at [email protected]

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Pensando Systems