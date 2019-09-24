Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For
Thirty-Three Dealerships Recognized by Automotive News Best Dealerships to Work For 2019
Audi Turnersville Named #1 in the U.S.
Sep 24, 2019, 07:00 ET
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, announced today that thirty-three (33) of its dealerships have been recognized by Automotive News on the Best Dealerships to Work 2019 List, more than any other dealership group. For the second consecutive year, a Penske Automotive dealership received top honors with Audi Turnersville named the Best Dealership to Work For in the U.S. for 2019.
Penske Automotive Group dealerships were honored with the top six positions and seventeen out of the top 25 on the annual list. The award-winning dealerships are:
- Audi Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com
- Nissan of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.nissanofturnersville.com
- Acura Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Monmouth, Ocean Township, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com
- Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati, Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com
- Porsche Monmouth, Long Branch, New Jersey – www.porschemonmouth.com
- BMW of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.bmwofturnersville.com
- Mini of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.warwickmini.com
- Porsche Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.porschefairfield.com
- Toyota of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.toyotaofturnersville.com
- Hyundai of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com
- Toyota of Surprise, Surprise, Arizona – www.toyotaofsurprise.com
- Audi Chantilly, Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com
- Infiniti of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.infinitiofwarwick.com
- Porsche North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com
- Mini North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.mininorthscottsdale.com
- Audi Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.audiwarwick.com
- Audi Eatontown, Eatontown, New Jersey – www.audieatontown.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Chandler, Chandler, Arizona – www.landroverchandler.com ; www.jaguarchandler.com
- BMW North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com
- Mini San Diego, San Diego, California – www.minisandiego.com
- Chevrolet - Cadillac of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.chevroletofturnersville.com; www.cadillacofturnersville.com
- Audi Mentor, Mentor, Ohio – www.audimentor.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Paramus, Paramus, New Jersey – www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com
- BMW of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.bmwofwarwick.com
- Mercedes-Benz Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com
- BMW of Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck, New York – www.bmwofmamaroneck.com
- Honda of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com
- Porsche of Beachwood, Beachwood, Ohio – www.porschebeachwood.com
- Mini of Ontario, Ontario, California – www.miniofontario.com
- Lexus of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com
- Acura of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.acuraoffayetteville.com
- Honda of Mentor, Mentor, Ohio – www.hondaofmentor.com
Commenting on the announcement, Penske Automotive Group Chairman Roger Penske said, "To be recognized by Automotive News with thirty-three (33) dealerships on the List of the Top 100 Best Dealership to Work for 2019 is an extraordinary accomplishment. This award is a testament to the talented people in our organization that take great care of our customers each and every day. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, passion and efforts in working together to drive our dealerships to be the best."
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs more than 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Find a vehicle: http://www.penskecars.com
Engage Penske Automotive: http://www.penskesocial.com
Like Penske Automotive on Facebook: https://facebook.com/penskecars
Follow Penske Automotive on Twitter: https://twitter.com/penskecars
Follow Penske Automotive on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/penskecars/
Visit Penske Automotive on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/penskecars
Inquiries should contact:
|
Contacts:
|
J.D. Carlson
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
248-648-2810
|
Anthony R. Pordon
SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Share this article