PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP NAMED BY GLASSDOOR AS ONE OF THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK" for 2024

News provided by

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 16:21 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th Annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the "Best Places to Work 2024".  Since 2009, Glassdoor Best Places to Work Award has been honoring companies where employees love to work, with winners determined solely based on feedback provided by their employees. 

"Human Capital is our most important asset," said Bud Denker, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Penske Automotive Group. "To be recognized as a Glassdoor 'Best Place to Work 2024' is a great achievement and is a testament to the value we place on nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and personal growth."

This is the first appearance on the Glassdoor "Best Places to Work" for Penske Automotive Group, with the Company obtaining top workplace factor ratings in Diversity & Inclusion, Senior Management, and Culture & Values.   

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, Russell 3000 index and S&P 400 Mid Cap Indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave

Anthony Pordon

Executive Vice President and

Executive Vice President Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer

and Corporate Development

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

248-648-2812

248-648-2540

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Also from this source

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP COMPLETES RYBROOK ACQUISITION EXPANDING PRESENCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP COMPLETES RYBROOK ACQUISITION EXPANDING PRESENCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and...
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.