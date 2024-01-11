PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP NAMED BY GLASSDOOR AS ONE OF THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK" for 2024

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th Annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the "Best Places to Work 2024". Since 2009, Glassdoor Best Places to Work Award has been honoring companies where employees love to work, with winners determined solely based on feedback provided by their employees.

"Human Capital is our most important asset," said Bud Denker, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Penske Automotive Group. "To be recognized as a Glassdoor 'Best Place to Work 2024' is a great achievement and is a testament to the value we place on nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and personal growth."

This is the first appearance on the Glassdoor "Best Places to Work" for Penske Automotive Group, with the Company obtaining top workplace factor ratings in Diversity & Inclusion, Senior Management, and Culture & Values.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, Russell 3000 index and S&P 400 Mid Cap Indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

