PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 16:25 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be held later that day as follows:

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

TIME:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

PHONE:

United States, please dial (877) 692-8955  (access code 4310165)

International, please dial (234) 720-6979  (access code 4310165)

Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

WEBCAST:

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investors section of the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com and select the webcast link. 

Note: Listeners should access the webcast 10-15 minutes before the call begins.

An investor presentation and earnings press release will be available beginning the morning of the conference call and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately two hours after its initial completion.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning after 5:00 P.M. that day by dialing:

United States, please dial (866) 207-1041  (access code 7754848)
International, please dial (402) 970-0847  (access code 7754848)

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 27,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS), a business that employs over 43,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 426,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2812

[email protected]

 

Anthony Pordon
Executive Vice President - Investor Relations
and Corporate Development
248-648-2540
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

