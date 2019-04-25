Penske Automotive Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Income From Continuing Operations of $100.1 million, and Related Earnings Per Share of $1.19

Used to New Units Sold Ratio Increases to 1.34 to 1

Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Increases 12.4%

1.3 Million Shares Repurchased During First Quarter

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Apr 25, 2019, 06:59 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today announced first quarter 2019 results. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $100.1 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $108.0 million, or $1.26 per share in the prior year.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, income from continuing operations and related earnings per share were negatively impacted by $7.6 million after taxes, or $0.09 per share, from net restructuring charges and product availability shortages related to Worldwide Light Vehicle Testing Protocol (WLTP). These costs were partially offset by $2.4 million after taxes, or $0.03 per share, related to the favorable outcome of a litigation matter at Penske Truck Leasing. Foreign exchange negatively affected earnings per share by $0.04 in the first quarter 2019.

The results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 include a net benefit totaling $1.0 million or $0.01 per share, related to strategic dealership actions. On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASC 842 for lease recognition and recorded operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities of approximately $2.3 billion each on our balance sheet as of March 31, 2019.

Chairman Roger Penske said, "I am pleased with our first quarter performance and optimistic about the remainder of the year. We repurchased 1.5%, or 1.3 million, of our outstanding shares while holding long-term debt flat with December last year. Further, I am particularly pleased to see the 5.6% increase in same-store service and parts revenue when excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the increase in our used to new ratio. As I look forward, the product availability issues created by WLTP have improved, and I am encouraged by the strong order book in the U.K., the continued strength in our retail truck operations, and the resilience shown by our dealership operations."

 Automotive Retail Highlights of the First Quarter

  • Same-Store Retail Unit Sales -3.8% to 124,725
    • New Retail Units -8.5%
    • Used Retail Units +0.1%
  • Same-Store Retail Revenue -4.5%; Excluding Foreign Exchange -1.4%


Actual

Excl. F/X

New Vehicles

-9.4%

-6.9%

Used Vehicles

-0.5%

+3.4%

Finance & Insurance

-0.4%

+2.8%

Service & Parts

+3.0%

+5.6%
  • Same-Store Average Gross Profit Per Unit



New

Used

F & I

Actual

$3,153

$1,301

$1,262

Change

+$49

-$209

+$42




Excl. Foreign Exchange

$3,253

$1,347

$1,303

Change

+$149

-$163

+$83

Used Supercenter Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the used supercenters retailed 18,040 used units and generated $314.4 million in revenue. The company expects to open four additional used vehicle supercenters during the second half of 2019, including two sites in the U.S. and another two in the U.K.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total medium and heavy duty truck units retailed increased 9.4% and revenue increased 13.6% to $332.3 million. Same-store units retailed increased 7.7% and revenue increased 12.4%. Service and parts represented 27.5% of revenue and 66.4% of gross profit. Same-store service and parts revenue increased 1.1%.

Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. ("PTL") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. The company accounts for its ownership interest in PTL using the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company recorded $25.8 million in earnings from this investment compared to $16.0 million for the same period last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On January 30, 2019, the company announced that its Board of Directors increased the dividend to its common stock shareholders to $0.38 per share, the 31st consecutive increase in the quarterly dividend.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company repurchased approximately 1.5% of its outstanding shares, representing 1,258,348 shares, for $54.3 million, or an average of $43.19 per share. As of March 31, 2019, the company had remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $145.7 million.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the first quarter of 2019 on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (800) 230-1093 [International, please dial (612) 332-0107]. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investor's section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the first quarter 2019 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs more than 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 2000, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results, and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s product availability, future sales and earnings potential. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, adverse impacts related to the outcome of the United Kingdom's potential departure from the European Union, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to WLTP, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Change

Revenue

$

5,564.4

$

5,746.9

(3.2)

%

Cost of Sales

4,712.9

4,882.5

(3.5)

%

Gross Profit

$

851.5

$

864.4

(1.5)

%

SG&A Expenses

666.4

663.1

0.5

%

Depreciation

26.4

25.6

3.1

%

Operating Income

$

158.7

$

175.7

(9.7)

%

Floor Plan Interest Expense

(21.8)

(18.9)

15.3

%

Other Interest Expense

(29.9)

(29.8)

0.3

%

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

26.8

17.3

54.9

%

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

133.8

$

144.3

(7.3)

%

Income Taxes

(34.7)

(36.6)

(5.2)

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$

99.1

$

107.7

(8.0)

%

Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

0.1

0.1

nm


Net Income

$

99.2

$

107.8

(8.0)

%

Less: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(1.0)

(0.3)

nm


Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

100.2

$

108.1

(7.3)

%













Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:










Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$

99.1

$

107.7

(8.0)

%

Less: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(1.0)

(0.3)

nm


Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$

100.1

$

108.0

(7.3)

%

Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

0.1

0.1

nm


Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

100.2

$

108.1

(7.3)

%

Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$

1.19

$

1.26

(5.6)

%

Income Per Share

$

1.19

$

1.26

(5.6)

%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

84.4

86.0

(1.9)

%













nm – not meaningful










PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)









March 31,


December 31,



2019

2018

Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

43.5

$

39.4

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,034.1

929.1

Inventories

4,104.1

4,040.1

Other Current Assets

101.5

86.6

Total Current Assets

5,283.2

5,095.2

Property and Equipment, Net

2,276.1

2,250.0

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

2,340.6

Intangibles

2,247.9

2,238.2

Other Long-Term Assets

1,351.3

1,321.1

Total Assets

$

13,499.1

$

10,904.5







Liabilities and Equity:





Floor Plan Notes Payable

$

2,419.2

$

2,362.2

Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade

1,488.7

1,428.6

Accounts Payable

668.5

598.2

Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities

698.7

566.6

Current Portion Long-Term Debt

94.5

92.0

Liabilities Held for Sale

0.5

0.7

Total Current Liabilities

5,370.1

5,048.3

Long-Term Debt

2,118.3

2,124.7

Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities

2,308.4

Other Long-Term Liabilities

1,040.6

1,096.8

Total Liabilities

10,837.4

8,269.8

Equity

2,661.7

2,634.7

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

13,499.1

$

10,904.5







Supplemental Balance Sheet Information





New vehicle days' supply

62

72

Used vehicle days' supply

41

57

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended




March 31,




2019

2018

Geographic Revenue Mix:






North America

54.9

%

53.0

%

U.K.

36.7

%

38.2

%

Other International

8.4

%

8.8

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%








Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)






Retail Automotive

$

5,091.2

$

5,296.0

Retail Commercial Trucks

332.3

292.4

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

140.9

158.5

Total

$

5,564.4

$

5,746.9








Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)






Retail Automotive

$

761.5

$

778.3

Retail Commercial Trucks

54.4

46.6

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

35.6

39.5

Total

$

851.5

$

864.4








Gross Margin:






Retail Automotive

15.0

%

14.7

%

Retail Commercial Trucks

16.4

%

15.9

%

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

25.3

%

24.9

%

Total

15.3

%

15.0

%














Three Months Ended




March 31,










2019

2018

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:




Gross Profit

15.3

%

15.0

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

12.0

%

11.5

%

Operating Income

2.9

%

3.1

%

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

2.4

%

2.5

%






Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:




Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

78.3

%

76.7

%

Operating Income

18.6

%

20.3

%


















Three Months Ended




March 31,










(Amounts in Millions)

2019

2018








EBITDA*

$

190.1

$

199.7

Floorplan Credits

$

8.5

$

8.5

Rent Expense

$

57.2

$

57.9

Capital Expenditures

$

63.1

$

64.7

Stock Repurchases

$

54.3

$

50.0

___________________________

* See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2019

2018

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:




Premium:




BMW / MINI

22

%

22

%

Audi

12

%

14

%

Mercedes-Benz

10

%

10

%

Land Rover / Jaguar

10

%

9

%

Porsche

5

%

6

%

Ferrari / Maserati

3

%

3

%

Lexus

3

%

2

%

Acura

1

%

1

%

Bentley

1

%

1

%

Others

3

%

2

%

Total Premium

70

%

70

%

Volume Non-U.S.:




Toyota

9

%

9

%

Honda

6

%

6

%

Volkswagen

4

%

4

%

Nissan

1

%

1

%

Others

2

%

2

%

Total Volume Non-U.S.

22

%

22

%

U.S.:




General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

2

%

2

%

Stand-Alone Used

6

%

6

%

Total

100

%

100

%






Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:




U.S.

54

%

52

%

U.K.

40

%

41

%

Other International

6

%

7

%

Total

100

%

100

%






Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:




U.S.

58

%

57

%

U.K.

37

%

37

%

Other International

5

%

6

%

Total

100

%

100

%

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018

Change

Retail Automotive Units:








New Retail

54,370

59,262

(8.3)

%

Used Retail

72,744

73,228

(0.7)

%

Total

127,114

132,490

(4.1)

%










Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)








New Vehicles

$

2,231.2

$

2,446.8

(8.8)

%

Used Vehicles

1,852.0

1,866.8

(0.8)

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

160.0

160.8

(0.5)

%

Service and Parts

559.8

543.5

3.0

%

Fleet and Wholesale

288.2

278.1

3.6

%

Total Revenue

$

5,091.2

$

5,296.0

(3.9)

%










Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)








New Vehicles

$

172.7

$

183.2

(5.7)

%

Used Vehicles

92.9

109.7

(15.3)

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

160.0

160.8

(0.5)

%

Service and Parts

331.4

318.1

4.2

%

Fleet and Wholesale

4.5

6.5

(30.8)

%

Total Gross Profit

$

761.5

$

778.3

(2.2)

%










Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:








New Vehicles

$

41,037

$

41,288

(0.6)

%

Used Vehicles

25,459

25,493

(0.1)

%










Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:








New Vehicles

$

3,176

$

3,091

2.7

%

Used Vehicles

1,278

1,498

(14.7)

%

Finance and Insurance

1,259

1,213

3.8

%










Retail Automotive Gross Margin:








New Vehicles

7.7

%

7.5

%

+20

bps

Used Vehicles

5.0

%

5.9

%

-90

bps

Service and Parts

59.2

%

58.5

%

+70

bps

Fleet and Wholesale

1.6

%

2.3

%

-70

bps

Total Gross Margin

15.0

%

14.7

%

+30

bps










Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:








New Vehicles

43.8

%

46.2

%

-240

bps

Used Vehicles

36.4

%

35.2

%

+120

bps

Finance and Insurance, Net

3.1

%

3.0

%

+10

bps

Service and Parts

11.0

%

10.3

%

+70

bps

Fleet and Wholesale

5.7

%

5.3

%

+40

bps

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%











Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:








New Vehicles

22.7

%

23.5

%

-80

bps

Used Vehicles

12.2

%

14.1

%

-190

bps

Finance and Insurance, Net

21.0

%

20.7

%

+30

bps

Service and Parts

43.5

%

40.9

%

+260

bps

Fleet and Wholesale

0.6

%

0.8

%

-20

bps

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

Selected Data

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018

Change

Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:








New Retail

53,112

58,062

(8.5)

%

Used Retail

71,613

71,532

0.1

%

Total

124,725

129,594

(3.8)

%










Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)








New Vehicles

$

2,171.2

$

2,397.3

(9.4)

%

Used Vehicles

1,823.4

1,832.1

(0.5)

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

157.5

158.2

(0.4)

%

Service and Parts

547.5

531.4

3.0

%

Fleet and Wholesale

280.2

271.6

3.2

%

Total Revenue

$

4,979.8

$

5,190.6

(4.1)

%










Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)








New Vehicles

$

167.5

$

180.2

(7.0)

%

Used Vehicles

93.1

108.0

(13.8)

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

157.5

158.2

(0.4)

%

Service and Parts

323.9

310.8

4.2

%

Fleet and Wholesale

4.5

6.7

(32.8)

%

Total Gross Profit

$

746.5

$

763.9

(2.3)

%










Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:








New Vehicles

$

40,880

$

41,288

(1.0)

%

Used Vehicles

25,462

25,612

(0.6)

%










Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:








New Vehicles

$

3,153

$

3,104

1.6

%

Used Vehicles

1,301

1,510

(13.8)

%

Finance and Insurance

1,262

1,220

3.4

%










Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:








New Vehicles

7.7

%

7.5