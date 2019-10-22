Penske Corporation Announces Investment in Carsharing Service Called Penske Dash

Penske Dash provides members with convenient, on-demand access to Volkswagen Jetta SE vehicles that may be rented by the minute, hour or day through the Penske Dash app. Rental rates are all-inclusive, covering fuel, parking and insurance. Penske Dash members are supported with 24/7 access to a US-based call center and a local fleet operations team.

Vehicles will be available on a free-floating basis in Arlington, VA, allowing Penske Dash members to make one-way trips by initiating and completing rentals at any unrestricted public parking spot. To provide additional parking options for members, Penske Dash has secured reserved parking options at centrally located Colonial Parking garages in Washington, DC.

Penske Dash is partnering with Ridecell for its technology capabilities and Volkswagen for its OEM capabilities, and is co-owned by transportation industry leaders Penske Corporation and Penske Transportation Solutions. Each organization brings leading capabilities and expertise in key areas of the Penske Dash operations.

"We are excited to bring a new mobility option to Washington, DC and Arlington, bolstered by Penske's longstanding commitment to quality and customer service," said Michael Montri, chief operating officer of Penske Dash. "From the technology used, to the upkeep of our vehicles, to customer and roadside support, every facet of Penske Dash was designed to provide our members with the highest-quality and most consistent carsharing experience possible. From here, we plan to evolve with the needs of these communities, listening closely to their feedback, to not only create but maintain a best-in-class carsharing service."

Local operations will be led by Paul DeLong, who previously served as President and CEO of Car2Go North America and brings with him expertise in carsharing operations and the specific launch markets. DeLong said, "We believe Washington, DC and Arlington are ideal markets to launch Penske Dash due to the commitment of each municipality to provide flexible mobility choices, and the local residents' familiarity with the benefits of carsharing."

Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske said, "Penske Dash furthers our commitment to embrace new technologies while addressing the mobility needs for our consumers. As Mobility as a Service and the sharing economy develop, we will continue to leverage the expertise of our strong partners and our expertise in transportation services to remain at the forefront of new leading transportation solutions."

To learn more about the Penske Dash service, locations and special offers, or to become a member, download the Penske Dash app from the Apple iTunes app store or Google Play Store, or visit www.penskedash.com.

About Penske Dash

Penske Dash, a free-floating carsharing service, is a joint venture with transportation industry leaders Penske Corporation and Penske Transportation Solutions. Penske Dash is currently available in Washington, DC and Arlington, VA. To learn more about the Penske Dash service, locations and special offers, or to become a member, download the Penske Dash app from the Apple iTunes app store or Google Play Store, or visit www.penskedash.com.

About Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions is the umbrella brand for Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems and Penske Vehicle Services. Our businesses provide innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to keep the world moving forward. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

About Penske Corporation

Penske Corporation is a closely-held, on-highway, transportation services company whose subsidiaries operate in a variety of industry segments, including retail automotive, truck leasing, transportation logistics and professional motorsports. Penske Corporation manages businesses with consolidated revenues of more than $32 billion, operating more than 3,200 locations and employing more than 64,000 people worldwide.

Follow Penske Dash on Facebook: www.facebook.com/penskedash Follow Penske Dash on Twitter: www.twitter.com/penskedash Follow Penske Dash on Instagram: www.instagram.com/penskedash

For Inquiries: Media please contact: Jessica Gamarra Sarah Grubbs media@penskedash.com sarahg@trailrunnerint.com

615-957-7654

SOURCE Penske Corporation

Related Links

https://www.gopenske.com

