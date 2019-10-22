Penske Dash Selects Ridecell As Technology Partner To Power New Carsharing Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared mobility operators, today announced it has been selected by Penske Dash as the technology partner for Penske Dash carsharing. The Ridecell platform used by Penske Dash provides a complete solution for their carsharing service of Volkswagen Jetta cars, launching this week in Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. The Ridecell technology solution includes the consumer-facing mobile application, payment processing, real-time parking information and predictive analytics for fleet operations and maintenance.

"Penske Dash chose Ridecell to power our shared mobility services because the company's comprehensive platform can run everything from our consumer-facing application to payment processing," said Michael Montri, chief operating officer of Penske Dash. "With Ridecell, we can ensure our fleet operates at peak efficiencies and our customers have a positive and easy experience reserving, locating, driving and returning our cars."

The Ridecell platform enables companies to start new shared mobility services such as carsharing or ridehailing, or optimize the operational efficiencies and fleet utilization of an existing shared mobility service to improve profitability. End-to-end mobility service automation includes instant driver verification, payment processing, on-demand reservations, demand/supply balancing, and fleet operations. The Ridecell platform lets customers roll out innovations quickly and customize their offering with Ridecell APIs.

"Penske has been a leader in the transportation services business for many years," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Our mission is to help move the world better as the new age of transportation unfolds. We are thrilled to help Penske enter the market as a carsharing provider."

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, Blu Smart EV Ride sharing Service, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 170 employees in offices across the globe.

About Penske Dash

Penske Dash, a free-floating carsharing service, is a joint venture with transportation industry leaders Penske Corporation and Penske Transportation Solutions. Penske Dash is currently available in Washington, DC and Arlington, VA. To learn more about the Penske Dash service, locations and special offers, or to become a member, download the Penske Dash app from the Apple iTunes app store or Google Play Store, or visit www.penskedash.com.

