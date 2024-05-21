Penske Energy Formed to Advise and Support Commercial Fleets on EV Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Transportation Solutions and ForeFront Power have formed a new joint venture named Penske Energy LLC. The new venture aims to help commercial fleet operators plan, design, and deploy optimized EV charging infrastructure capabilities that support and safeguard their operations.

"Together, we will create synergies benefitting commercial fleet customers by leveraging Penske's deep fleet expertise along with ForeFront Power's infrastructure and renewable energy development expertise," said Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facilities at Penske Transportation Solutions.

Penske Energy will provide fleet operators with comprehensive EV charging and energy infrastructure advisory consulting, including strategic and operational planning, technology assessment, infrastructure designs, and practical project implementation.

The Penske Energy joint venture will leverage the core strengths of both organizations, including Penske's 55 years of experience providing commercial transportation solutions, and ForeFront Power's deep experience as an award-winning developer and asset manager of zero-emission energy infrastructure.

"We're pleased to form the Penske Energy venture to support the commercial fleet electrification work accelerating across the U.S.," said Dan Taylor, chief strategy officer at ForeFront Power. "The ForeFront Power team brings over a decade of experience working together to develop critical energy infrastructure for organizations ranging from airports to manufacturing facilities, food and beverage organizations, hospitals, and universities. The Penske Energy team is here to guide organizations through the entire process, from system design, to understanding incentives, to assisting with implementation and ongoing operation."

To guide fleet operators, Penske Energy brings unique expertise in assessing vehicle and route feasibility, tracking EV policy and incentive opportunities, and designing and sourcing proven EV charging infrastructure. By tapping its robust network of implementation partners and technology suppliers, Penske Energy can help streamline and simplify EV initiatives for its customers.

"We'll work with our longstanding supplier partners in the energy and energy infrastructure sector and bring to bear the best possible solutions available for our commercial fleet customers," added Cullen. "Penske Truck Leasing has long been a trusted advisor with fleet operators and Penske Energy will follow the same collaborative, customer-focused approach to solving customer infrastructure challenges."

In a related move, Travis Hill has been named the new managing director of Penske Energy. He will focus day-to-day on leading the team, developing business, and collaborating with customers and partners. Hill joins Penske Energy from Penske Truck Leasing where he held numerous operations management and sales responsibilities for more than 20 years with the organization.

About Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions is the universal brand for Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems, Penske Vehicle Services, Penske Energy LLC, and related businesses. Our businesses provide innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to keep the world moving forward. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also offering vehicle fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,500 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.1 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. through a hybrid work model. For more information, visit www.forefrontpower.com.

About Penske Energy

Penske Energy, LLC is a joint venture of Penske Transportation Solutions and ForeFront Power. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Penske Energy helps transportation companies ease their transition to a cleaner energy future with expert, zero-emission vehicle advisory consulting and infrastructure design solutions. A range of solutions are available from Penske Energy including feasibility studies, funding, engineering, as well as project design and management services involving construction and equipment sourcing, installation, maintenance, and a deep network of trusted and vetted suppliers. Visit www.PenskeEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing