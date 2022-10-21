Penske Expands Used Truck Center Footprint

READING, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to continued industry demand for used vehicles, Penske has increased the footprint of its network of used truck centers with four recently opened locations in Kansas City, Missouri, Chicago, Miami, and Tampa, Florida.

"While the majority of our used vehicle sales continue to take place online, our physical used truck centers also remain an effective channel and touchpoint with business customers," said Jack Mitchell, senior vice president of Vehicle Remarketing at Penske.

Penske Used Truck Centers are newly opened in:

"We currently have 16 used truck centers open and we plan to open one more by year's end to better serve customers and demand for used vehicles in Texas," added Mitchell.

Penske Used Trucks, a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing, is a leading seller of high-quality late-model used commercial trucks to retail, wholesale, used truck dealers, and corporate truck fleet buyers. Penske sells used sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, semi-trailers, box trucks, cargo vans, and more.

Penske sells the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, Volvo, and other leading brands. Visit penskeusedtrucks.com to learn more or call 1-866-309-1692 for sales inquiries.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing