Penske First U.S. Fleet to Run International® eMV™ Series

"We are pleased to be partnering with Penske to take delivery of five of our earliest production eMV Series full battery electric trucks," said Dan Kayser, Group vice president, National Accounts, Navistar. "This is truly a first step in our collective journey to grow the fleet of zero-emissions vehicles. These vehicles will be manufactured on the same assembly lines that currently produce International diesel-powered vehicles."

As a validation partner, Penske plans to operate these units at various locations throughout their footprint with the intent of evaluating the operation of electric trucks in real-world situations. The company is expanding its electrified fleet and evaluating important related technologies to support a zero-emission commercial vehicle future.

"We look forward to this continued collaboration with Navistar to progress and validate emerging industry technologies. Our organization is committed to evaluating and providing real-world feedback to further advance and serve our customers," said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning, Penske Truck Leasing.

Navistar announced the launch of the International eMV Series full battery-electric trucks in Long Beach, Calif. at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo last month.

The new eMV combines Navistar's decades of medium-duty truck experience with the expertise of its zero-emissions team, NEXT eMobility Solutions, to deliver a fully integrated electrified powertrain and complete ecosystem solution. To learn more, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/trucks/emv-series.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 350,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

