Penske Joins Fight Against Human Trafficking by Supporting Truckers Against Trafficking

READING, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Transportation Solutions has signed-on to support and sponsor the Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) organization, a nonprofit organization that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Penske has also committed to certifying its over 5,500 truck drivers with TAT training. TAT provides companies with a training video as well as wallet cards that educate drivers on the signs of human trafficking and what a driver should do if they suspect it.

"This is an extremely important cause and we are honored to join with others in our industry to support an organization whose mission is so critical," explained Brian Hard, president & CEO of Penske Transportation Solutions. "We are looking forward to providing our drivers with the tools they need to identify and report possible trafficking cases. We are aligned with TAT's overarching goal to saturate the trucking industry with educational information and ultimately combat this horrific crime."

Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states, and victims are often found in locations frequented by truckers. Through its corporate partnerships, TAT is raising up a mobilized army of transportation professionals to assist law enforcement in recognizing and reporting this crime in order to assist victims and bring their perpetrators to justice.

"The level of commitment and support Penske is making to TAT not only ensures there will be thousands more trained professionals on the roads assisting law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking, but also makes a statement about the importance the industry places on their role in setting and making social responsibility and sustainability goals that help to improve the lives of those who have been exploited," said TAT Deputy Director Kylla Lanier.

Penske will also support TAT's Freedom Drivers Project, which uses a semi-tractor trailer that serves as a mobile educational exhibit on human trafficking. The exhibit has been seen by more than 47,597 people at 198 events and traveled to more than 41 states since it debuted in August 2014.

Penske Transportation Solutions is the umbrella brand for Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems and Penske Vehicle Services. Our businesses provide innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to keep the world moving forward. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

