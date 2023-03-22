Penske Logistics Executive Steve Beverly is 2023 Supply and Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know Award Recipient

READING, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Beverly, Penske Logistics senior vice president of finance, has been honored by Supply and Demand Chain Executive with the 2023 Pros to Know Award. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage, according to the publication.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain," explained Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain."

As a member of the senior leadership team who is responsible for all financial aspects of Penske Logistics, Beverly serves as the executive sponsor for some of Penske's key customers across various product offerings. He also has oversight of safety, loss prevention and quality operations.

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "I am very proud of Steve Beverly for being recognized as a 2023 Pro to Know. He is a valuable adviser to our company whose responsibilities extend past the role of a traditional chief financial officer. Steve's ability to strategize and build interpersonal connections make him an excellent leader and motivator of his team. He is exceptional with customers and always willing to take on any challenge. He has a long and distinguished career in the supply chain and is more than deserving of this recognition."

