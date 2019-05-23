Penske Logistics Honored by General Motors with Two Awards

Supplier of the Year Award

According to GM, requirements were based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics. This award recognizes GM suppliers who consistently exceed expectations, create outstanding value and introduce innovations to their supply chain operations. Penske Logistics provides lead logistics provider services and won this award by streamlining GM's inbound supplier network to attain multi-million dollar savings.

Overdrive Award

Penske Logistics is just one of four companies around the world to receive this accolade. This distinction highlights organizations that exhibit extraordinary leadership in cultural change and commitment initiatives that helped lead GM to a successful year. Penske Logistics drove supply chain improvements in GM's transportation network and was able to reduce costs by nearly 25%.

"We are very proud to receive these distinguished awards from General Motors," remarked Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "Our associates have proven time and again that we can aid our world-class customers in operating state-of-the-art supply chains structured to maximize efficiencies and remain nimble in a fluid marketplace."

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Penske Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit www.penskelogistics.com.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

