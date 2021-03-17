Penske Logistics Leader Jeff Jackson is Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Pro to Know Winner

This award recognizes industry-leading executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics: "While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

"I am honored to have my name added to this prestigious list," Jackson stated. "I am proud of all of our associates who worked tirelessly to support our customers during one of the most difficult years a supply chain has ever experienced."

Penske Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage services through its expansive network in North America with over 10,500 safe, professional drivers, and a modern truck fleet integrated with advanced safety systems, transportation management and real-time freight tracking systems. Truck drivers from Penske Logistics handle deliveries for a variety of market-leading companies in industries including: automotive, food, grocery and beverage, manufacturing, quick-service restaurants, and convenience store chains among them.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

