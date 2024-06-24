Penske Logistics Named to 2024 Food Logistics Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers List

Jun 24, 2024, 09:15 ET
READING, Pa., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics is a recipient of the Food Logistics 2024 Top 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) & Cold Storage Providers Award. The honor shines a spotlight on industry-leading 3PLs and cold storage providers in the food and beverage space.
"3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Share this article