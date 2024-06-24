Penske Logistics Named to 2024 Food Logistics Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers List

According to the publication, many of this year's winners offer a variety of 3PL services, with the top being LTL/TL (80% of winners), refrigerated trucking (79%), and truckload brokerage (77%), while many of the top cold storage services offered are cold storage (78%), cross docking (73%), warehousing/distribution management (72%) and fulfillment and EDI capabilities tied at 70%.

"It is an honor for our work in the food and beverage space to be recognized by Food Logistics magazine," remarked Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics president. "Our company takes pride in our dedicated transportation and distribution center management services in the food and beverage space."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

