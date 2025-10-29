Penske Logistics Welcomes New Driver Wall of Fame Inductees

READING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has inducted its 2024 and 2025 Driver Wall of Fame classes by recognizing the company's elite professional truck drivers. These men and women are being celebrated for the remarkable achievement of 20 years of consecutive safe driving.

The Penske Logistics Driver Recognition Program features multiple levels that honor consecutive safe driving without any preventable injuries or incidents: Diamond (20 years), Platinum (15 years), Gold (10 years) and Silver (5 years).

Here is the 2024 Penske Logistics Diamond Class:

Tim Cote, Michigan

Susan Fabian, Georgia

Darrall Headrick, Texas

Mike Larmeu, Louisiana

This is the 2025 Penske Logistics Diamond Class:

Delio Garcia, Ontario, Canada

Will Lawrie, Arizona

Juan Sixtos, California

Tom Spence, Delaware

Keith Tyler, Michigan

The company's Driver Wall of Fame, located at its Reading, Pennsylvania, headquarters, now displays 85 all-time recipients.

"It is with tremendous honor and respect that we induct these Driver Wall of Fame classes," stated Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics president. "Our professional drivers are paramount to our company's success. They serve as the industry's gold standard for safety."

SOURCE Penske Logistics