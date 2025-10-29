Penske Logistics Welcomes New Driver Wall of Fame Inductees

News provided by

Penske Logistics

Oct 29, 2025, 09:02 ET

READING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has inducted its 2024 and 2025 Driver Wall of Fame classes by recognizing the company's elite professional truck drivers. These men and women are being celebrated for the remarkable achievement of 20 years of consecutive safe driving.    

The Penske Logistics Driver Recognition Program features multiple levels that honor consecutive safe driving without any preventable injuries or incidents: Diamond (20 years), Platinum (15 years), Gold (10 years) and Silver (5 years). 

Continue Reading
Penske Logistics has inducted its 2024 and 2025 Driver Wall of Fame classes by recognizing the company’s elite professional truck drivers. These men and women are being celebrated for the remarkable achievement of 20 years of consecutive safe driving. From left to right: Juan Sixtos, Mike Larmeu, Keith Tyler, Delio Garcia, Tom Spence, Tim Cote, Susan Fabian and Darrall Headrick. Not pictured is Will Lawrie.
Penske Logistics has inducted its 2024 and 2025 Driver Wall of Fame classes by recognizing the company’s elite professional truck drivers. These men and women are being celebrated for the remarkable achievement of 20 years of consecutive safe driving. From left to right: Juan Sixtos, Mike Larmeu, Keith Tyler, Delio Garcia, Tom Spence, Tim Cote, Susan Fabian and Darrall Headrick. Not pictured is Will Lawrie.

Here is the 2024 Penske Logistics Diamond Class:

  • Tim Cote, Michigan
  • Susan Fabian, Georgia
  • Darrall Headrick, Texas
  • Mike Larmeu, Louisiana

This is the 2025 Penske Logistics Diamond Class:

  • Delio Garcia, Ontario, Canada
  • Will Lawrie, Arizona
  • Juan Sixtos, California
  • Tom Spence, Delaware
  • Keith Tyler, Michigan

The company's Driver Wall of Fame, located at its Reading, Pennsylvania, headquarters, now displays 85 all-time recipients.

"It is with tremendous honor and respect that we induct these Driver Wall of Fame classes," stated Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics president. "Our professional drivers are paramount to our company's success. They serve as the industry's gold standard for safety."

Penske Logistics employs nearly 10,500 professional truck drivers in North America. Please visit https://driver.penske.jobs/ for career opportunities.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Annual Third-Party Logistics Study Celebrates its 30th Anniversary by Examining Shipper-3PL Dynamics and the Emerging Technologies That Drive Them

The Annual Third-Party Logistics Study Celebrates its 30th Anniversary by Examining Shipper-3PL Dynamics and the Emerging Technologies That Drive Them

The 2026 Annual Third-Party Logistics (3PLs) Study marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 30th anniversary as a historic chronicler of...
Penske Logistics Honored by Whirlpool Corporation with Supply Chain Awards

Penske Logistics Honored by Whirlpool Corporation with Supply Chain Awards

Penske Logistics was honored by Whirlpool Corporation with two supply chain awards for driving innovation and efficiency with exemplary distribution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Automotive

Automotive

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics