Penske Media Announces New SVP of Licensing and Brand Development

"Rachel's experience in branded consumer products and licensing will further enhance PMC'S ability to grow its revenue across the portfolio. We are thrilled to have her on board," said Perreault.

A seasoned executive, Terrace brings a twenty-year track record of defining and implementing strategic vision and driving brand and revenue growth. Prior to joining PMC, she was the founding Chief Marketing Officer of TIME'S UP, the non-profit organization advocating for gender equity at work. There she led partnerships, merchandise creation and brand activities for the organization. Previously, Terrace was the Senior Vice President of Brand Management at Beanstalk, an Omnicom brand extension and licensing agency. There she oversaw the strategic development and implementation of brand extension programs across multiple categories of business. Over her more than 12 years with the agency, her award-winning work for premier and diverse brands, drove hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. Terrace began her career working in various marketing roles at American Express, Unilever, and Jupiter Research.

"Penske Media's portfolio of iconic brands drives incredible loyalty and engagement with its audiences. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage the DNA of these brands and to extend them into new products and services that will drive new consumer touchpoints, experiences and meaningful new revenue streams for PMC," said Terrace.

Terrace holds a BA in Political Science from Brown University and an MBA in Marketing and Management from Columbia Business School.

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, VIBE, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, and Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit www.PMC.com.

