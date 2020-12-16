Penske Media Announces New Vice President of Business Development

"Marissa is a seasoned media executive, uniquely poised to lead PMC'S strategies across social platforms, revenue generating partnerships and audience development teams across the entire portfolio. We are eager to leverage her talent and expertise," said Perreault.

In her most recent role, Marissa was the General Manager for Entertainment Weekly at Meredith Corporation. There, she managed the P&L for the brand, developed two podcasts, drove sales and created a more focused editorial feedback loop. Prior to Entertainment Weekly, Marissa spent over two years at the New York Post where she held the roles of VP, Audience Development and SVP, Digital Strategy.

Prior to the New York Post, Marissa held senior digital audience growth and business development roles at Wenner Media (Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, and Men's Journal), POPSUGAR, NASDAQ, and Forbes. Marissa began her career at CNET working in digital product and marketing roles in San Francisco and London.

"PMC has always been a pioneering force in the digital media landscape. I am thrilled to join the team during a time of incredible growth and innovation. I'm excited to work in partnership with PMC's thought leaders to generate new revenue streams and accelerate audience growth," said O'Hare.

Marissa graduated from NYU's Stern School of Business with a BS in Finance and Marketing.

ABOUT PMC

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, VIBE, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, and Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit www.PMC.com.

