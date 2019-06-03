Penske Media announces Sarlina See as new Chief Accounting Officer

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leading digital media and information services company, today announced the appointment of Sarlina See as the Chief Accounting Officer of PMC, effective immediately.

Sarlina comes to PMC with over 25 years of financial experience in Fortune 500 companies including General Electric, Stanley Black & Decker and Hutchison Whampoa. She has worked in various industries such as media content, technology, oil & gas, energy management, consumer finance, telecommunications, and health care. Sarlina most recently comes from Global Eagle Entertainment, where she served as Chief Accounting Officer, SVP.

"We're thrilled to have such a senior leader like Sarlina on our team to grow PMC's financial and accounting acumen," said PMC Chief Operating Officer George Grobar. "Her stellar professional experience working with global brands make her the perfect choice as we continue to grow and develop Penske Media."

Sarlina has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Idaho State University and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

"I am thrilled to be joining PMC, a company with a rich history and distinguished lineup of iconic properties," said Sarlina. "I look forward to partnering with PMC leadership to develop and support their financial reporting and compliance."

Sarlina will report to Grobar and PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. She is based in Los Angeles.

About PMC

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global business leaders and influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.

Contact:

Jeffrey Schneider

jeffrey@theleadpr.com

SOURCE Penske Media Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pmc.com

