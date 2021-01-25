Penske Media Corporation (PMC) names Luke Bahrenburg Head of Luxury Sales and EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Robb Report

"As we build the team that will lead Robb Report's next decade, we are thrilled to have Luke bring his astute business skills, his strong relationships and his proven leadership abilities to elevate the brand and company," said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske.

"I look forward to working closely with Luke to further expand the possibilities of the Robb Report brand. We've seen significant growth in the last two years but I'm confident there's plenty more room to develop, so now is a great time for him to be joining the team," said Editor-In-Chief Paul Croughton.

"I am excited to help drive the growth of our luxury business across the entire PMC portfolio. The secret sauce that exists at PMC, particularly for our advertising partners, is not only in the power and legacy of the individual brands but in their ability to reach a premium audience, in premium environments at scale across the entire portfolio," said Bahrenberg. "The editorial leadership under Paul Croughton has further cemented Robb Report as the voice of authority for the world's most affluent consumers. At a time of significant disruption and transformation in the luxury sector, we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate the digital growth of this brand and to provide our luxury partners unparalleled access to its rarified readership."

Bahrenburg comes to PMC after 10 years at Dow Jones where he was responsible for building and growing WSJ | Barron's Group luxury and lifestyle business. Throughout his career, Luke has continuously proven his ability to transform and lead global sales teams and to drive innovative new strategies and partnerships for clients across the luxury, consumer, and real estate sectors. In his tenure at Dow Jones, Luke launched several new brands, including Mansion & Mansion Global, and led the digital transformation of WSJ. Magazine.

Most recently, Bahrenburg served as SVP of B2C Media Sales & Marketing at WSJ | Barron's Group and Publisher of WSJ. Magazine.

Penske Media Corporation (PMC)

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, and Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit www.PMC.com .

Robb Report

Established in 1976, Robb Report is the leading voice of global luxury, with its fingers on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that today's modern consumers seek. Robb Report attracts a discerning audience with a shared appreciation and desire for quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design, and exclusivity. Widely regarded as the single most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions across the globe, Robb Report features content from the world's foremost experts covering every luxury category and passion. Robb Report is a joint venture between PMC and Rockbridge Growth Equity.

ARTnews

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world. Its readership of 180,000 in 124 countries includes collectors, dealers, historians, artists, museum directors, curators, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts. Published in print four times a year, it reports on the art, people, issues, trends, and events shaping the international art world.

Art in America

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture. Each monthly issue features exhibition reviews, interviews with leading artists, and in-depth essays by critics, curators, and scholars at the forefront of their fields.

