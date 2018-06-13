Penske Opens New Truck Rental, Leasing and Maintenance Facility in Coburg, Oregon

"We outgrew our previous building in Eugene, Oregon, and needed more space to service our growing customer base," explained Rick Pytlik, senior vice president for Penske's western region. "The new facility is conveniently located off Interstate 5 and offers us room to expand as we further develop our business in the region."

The building sits on 3.63 acres and is 13,220-square-feet with three truck bays, one wash bay and a two-lane fuel island. Penske currently has 22 employees headquartered in Coburg. For a list of open Penske Truck Leasing positions, visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

