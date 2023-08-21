Penske Reaffirms Longstanding Commitment to Veteran Hiring by Joining U.S. Army's PaYS Program

News provided by

Penske Transportation Solutions

21 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

READING, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Transportation Solutions furthered its ongoing commitment to veteran hiring across its truck rental, truck leasing and logistics businesses in by signing a strategic commitment with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program.

"We're honored to begin this important, new relationship with the U.S. Army's PaYS program," said Ron Schwartz, vice president of staffing at Penske Transportation Solutions. "We truly value the service of our armed forces and the incredible diversity, work ethic and contributions they bring to our workforce."

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes. The U.S. Army PaYS Program guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army.

"Joining forces with Penske has allowed us to amplify our impact and create even more opportunities for our veterans to thrive in the civilian world," stated LTC Jesse Ceja, battalion commander of the Dallas Fort-Worth Recruiting Battalion station. "We are proud to work with Penske in bridging the gap between military services and civilian careers, which will ensure a brighter future for those who have greatly served our nation."

The PaYS program is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline, and work ethic that military service members bring to a business. This program is part of a long-term U.S. Army effort to help soldiers forge professional relationships with businesses and encourage business owners to look to the Army as a plentiful and reliable recruiting source. Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 1,000 employers have partnered with the program.

Approximately 9% of Penske's annual new hires are veterans and the company has been routinely recognized as a top military friendly employer. The organization offers a wide range of career opportunities including truck fleet maintenance technicians, truck drivers, fleet supervisors, operations management, logistics and supply chain operations, leadership positions and many others. Visit Penske's careers site for more job opportunities for veterans.

Penske Transportation Solutions is the over-arching brand for Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems, Penske Vehicle Services and related businesses. Our businesses provide innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to keep the world moving forward. Visit GoPenske.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Transportation Solutions

