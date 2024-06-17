Penske Relaunches Truck Rental Website for Business Customers

READING, Pa., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Rental recently announced the relaunch of its newly revamped website at PenskeTruckRental.com for commercial truck rental customers. The redesigned reservation flow introduces a modern, intuitive design to enhance and speed up the customer experience, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for business users. Key features designed to improve user interaction and satisfaction include:

Truck First Selection with Enhanced Menu : Commercial customers can now select their desired truck first, utilizing an enhanced menu that offers multiple vehicle category selections for greater convenience.

: Commercial customers can now select their desired truck first, utilizing an enhanced menu that offers multiple vehicle category selections for greater convenience. Interactive Pricing Map : The new, interactive map displays pricing at each location, simplifying the process of finding the best rental options.

: The new, interactive map displays pricing at each location, simplifying the process of finding the best rental options. Enhanced Insurance Coverage Options : Penske now offers separate Loss Damage Waiver and Liability Insurance Alternative coverages, providing more flexibility compared with the previous bundled Penske Protection Plan.

Additionally, Penske's website has undergone a significant aesthetic upgrade, featuring a modernized design that is more visually appealing and user-friendly. This fresh look enhances the overall browsing experience and makes navigation more intuitive, allowing customers to easily find the information they need.

A standout feature of the new website is the upgraded Penske Vehicle Selection Guide page. This enables customers to compare different vehicle types effortlessly, aiding in the decision-making process by presenting clear and concise information on various rental truck options.

Kevin Malloy, senior vice president of rental for Penske, emphasized the benefits for new customers: "Our goal with the new website is to provide a more efficient, user-friendly experience for our customers. The modern design, coupled with new features like the Interactive Pricing Map and Vehicle Selection Guide, ensures a better user experience that also helps customers make informed decisions quickly and with confidence."

Penske's new website is mobile-friendly and aims to better meet the evolving needs of commercial customers, enhancing overall efficiency and user experience in the truck rental process.

About Penske Truck Rental and Penske Truck Leasing



Penske Truck Rental, a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing, is one of the premier commercial truck rental providers in North America. With one of the newest and among the largest commercial rental truck fleets, Penske provides businesses with sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks, trailers, and more. Penske rents the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, Volvo, and more. Commercial electric vehicles are also available. For commercial truck rentals, call 800-PENSKE-1 or visit www.PenskeTruckRental.com for assistance.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 447,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 990 maintenance facilities and approximately 2,600 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

