PENSKE TEAMSTERS IN FLORIDA AND MISSOURI AUTHORIZE A STRIKE

As Regional Master Contract Deadline Looms, Teamsters Prepare for Labor Stoppage

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of a June 30 contract expiration, Penske workers represented by Teamsters Locals 79, 512, 541, 618, and 769 have taken an overwhelming strike authorization. The nearly 250 Penske Teamsters are covered by the Southcentral and Southeastern Regional Master Agreements.

"Penske is a multibillion-dollar corporation that can more than afford to offer Teamsters a fair contract," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "Penske is trying to place the costs and burdens of their mismanagement onto the backs of Teamsters by denying them fair wage increases, proposing pension freezes, and rejecting a fair attendance system they already have in place. Teamsters won't stand for it, and this strike authorization should make that abundantly clear to Penske leadership."

In addition to making insulting proposals, Penske has engaged in illegal, regressive bargaining with the most recent example happening today when they significantly changed the health care proposal that both parties had already tentatively agreed to.

"The fact the company already agreed to our current health care and then shows up this morning and proposes drastic changes to it is a complete slap in the face," said Mike Schanuth, a Penske Teamster from Local 541 and member of the bargaining committee. "It's long past due for our employer to get serious. The clock is ticking."

Negotiations are scheduled to continue through June 30. If an agreement is not reached, Teamsters at Penske will be forced to strike.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters