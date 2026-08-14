SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE IN NEW YORK

New York Teamsters Ratify Strong Agreement, Win Over 30 Percent Wage Increase

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 200 workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits across New York have ratified a strong new agreement after a 24-hour strike. The members of Teamsters Locals 118, 294, 317, 445, and 449 were forced to strike over the company's failure to offer fair wages, increased pension contributions, and improved working conditions.

"Our members were energized and prepared to stay on the picket line for as long as it took to get a fair agreement," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "In the end, they secured an excellent contract that rewards their hard work and dedication."

The five-year agreement includes 30 percent wage increases, a 20 percent increase in employer contributions to the Teamsters Pension Fund, and additional paid time off. The workers also retained their 100 percent employer-paid Teamsters health care and gained AI and automation protections.

"Our brothers and sisters throughout New York stood strong for a fair contract," said Timothy Barbeto, President of Local 118. "With the support of Teamsters across our state, they were able to win an agreement with significant improvements. We are truly better when we stand together."

"Workers at all five locals were determined to remain united on the picket line," said Brian Caccamise, a 20-year shop steward and member of Local 118. "We weren't giving up until we secured a contract that honored the work we do to make Southern Glazer's successful. This was a team effort by all the stewards, business agents, and members involved."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters