Penske Transportation Solutions Among Best Big Companies for Military Veterans

READING, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Transportation Solutions has once again received confirmation of its excellence in the recruitment and retention of veterans by being named a 2025 Military-Friendly Gold Employer. Penske received this designation from VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business and the publisher of the G.I. Jobs and Military Spouses publications.

"Veterans excel at many different types of roles across our organization," stated Jennifer Sockel, Penske executive vice president of talent and enterprise services. "Penske recognizes that veterans have a sense of teamwork, dedication, and commitment that enhances the company's workforce. We make a concerted effort to recognize and value their contributions to our success as a leading transportation services provider."

Institutions earning the Military-Friendly Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement.

Kayla Lopez, senior director of partnerships at Military-Friendly noted: "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom."

