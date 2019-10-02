Penske Truck Leasing Adds Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor to its EV Fleet

"We remain committed to being at the forefront of commercial vehicle electrification for our customers," explained Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Transportation Solutions. "Adding the capability of an electric terminal tractor is a natural next step as they are an essential part of the mix for fleet operations. Penske and Kalmar Ottawa have a long-standing relationship and we look forward to continuing to work with them to provide our customers with reliable and innovative yard trucks for their fleets."

Penske Trucking Leasing has previously announced the addition of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty battery electric vehicles to its fleet as well as the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"We are proud and excited to once again partner with Penske Truck Leasing to supply innovative and environmentally friendly equipment solutions," said Doug Queen, vice president solution sales terminal tractors at Kalmar Ottawa. "The fact that the Penske organization has chosen us to provide this asset for their fleet solidifies the commitment of both Kalmar Ottawa & Penske Truck Leasing to be part of a cleaner and more sustainable environment for generations to come."

The Kalmar Ottawa T2E is powered by lithium-ion battery technology and features an on-board inverter charger that allows the machine to be opportunity charged during natural working breaks.

Penske Truck Leasing's subsidiary, Penske Logistics, will be the first to use the new T2E in California. The vehicle is designed for trailer-handling operations in truck yards, warehousing and distribution centers, container terminals, and related operations where short-distance travel is required.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

About Kalmar:

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV). Cargotec's sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs approximately 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

