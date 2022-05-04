Penske Truck Leasing Adds Orange EV Electric Terminal Trucks to its Fleet Offering

READING, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing is adding Orange EV electric terminal trucks for use with customers across the U.S. The vehicles are designed for trailer-handling operations in truck yards, warehousing and distribution centers, container terminals and related operations where short-distance moves are required.

These units will be leased and maintained by Penske. Charging will take place in the customer's yard, plugging in when the vehicles are not in operation.

Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning for Penske Truck Leasing explained: "As we continue furthering our relationship with Orange EV and after spending significant time understanding this equipment's capabilities, we are very pleased to make it a new product offering for our sales force in the U.S. We currently have several customers placing orders for these units and taking delivery of their equipment."

Among the notable features and benefits of the Orange EV trucks are:

Zero tailpipe emissions

Regenerative braking with 50% shorter stopping distance

Operates up to 24 hours on a single charge

Digital cab architecture

Remote diagnostic capabilities

Wayne Mathisen, Orange EV CEO stated: "Orange EV recognizes Penske's leadership and is proud to help further their sustainability initiatives. Together we're helping Penske customers unlock the many benefits of electric by introducing more reliable, cost-effective, zero-emission trucks into their operations."

Penske will display an Orange EV electric terminal truck (and other electric vehicles in its booth) at this year's Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California.

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 120 fleets across 26 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 5 million miles and 1.5 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing