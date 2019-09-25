Penske Truck Leasing Expands Footprint with New Sterling, Virginia Facility

READING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Penske Truck Leasing location has opened for business in Sterling, Virginia. Located at 22675 Executive Drive, the new building sits on 5.5 acres and is 17,694 -square-feet. Penske will offer full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance at the new facility.

"Penske in Sterling is conveniently located near the Dulles airport and right off the Dulles Toll Road, offering customers another convenient location to access Penske's wide array of transportation services," explained Tyler Hard, senior vice president for Penske's Northeast Region. "Sterling is a welcome complement to our busy location in Manassas, Virginia, and we look forward to servicing future customers in the region."

Penske's facility in Sterling is outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

The state-of-the-art facility has eight truck bays, a fuel island and is equipped with high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts, providing a safe environment for technicians to service vehicles.

Penske will hire for all positions in Sterling as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of all open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

