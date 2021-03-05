Penske Truck Leasing Expands in Calgary

READING, Pa., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing required additional space to service its growing customer base in the Calgary region and has built a new state-of-the-art facility at 101 High Plains PL, Balzac, AB T4A 0W7. The new facility will supplement Penske's three additional facilities in the area.

Officially opening for business in October 2020, Penske has been gradually moving customers and staff to the new location. The new facility is now nearly fully staffed and offers commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance . Penske's facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"Our new facility is located at a busy industrial park in a growing transportation hub. It's an ideal location for many of our customers," explained Richard McLaughlin, area vice president Canada. "We are thrilled to have more capacity to service those existing customers and also welcome some new distributors who are operating warehouses in the area."

The new facility is 16,900-square-feet and sits on 5 acres. It has ten truck service bays and one automatic wash bay.

For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

www.pensketruckleasing.com

