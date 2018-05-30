Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Conveniently situated off I-45 north of the Beltway, the state-of-the-art building is located at 221 E Airtex Dr. The facility, which is 22,658-square-feet and sits on 9.5 acres, has ten truck bays, an automatic wash bay and a three-lane fuel island. It's Penske's largest facility in the Houston area.

"The new location offers our Northside commercial and consumer customers easy access to the fast- growing Bush Intercontinental Airport business community and a convenient location for rental and service," explained Chip Jensen, senior vice president for Penske's south central region. "We look forward to serving our existing customers in the area and welcoming new customers to Penske North Houston."

Penske is currently hiring for its rental office as well as the maintenance department, filling new positions created by the expansion. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

