Penske Truck Leasing Expands Presence in Utah

READING, Pa., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new facility in Ogden, Utah. Penske's new location in Ogden is the fourth new facility announcement in Penske's western region this summer and marks the company's eighth new facility announcement this year.

Located at 925 West 12th Street in Ogden, the state-of-the-art facility offers full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental, contract truck fleet maintenance and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"We have a customer base in Ogden already, so we are excited to better serve them from our new facility. We're also looking forward to welcoming new customers to Penske's Ogden location, as business is growing steadily in the region," explained Rick Pytlik, senior vice president for Penske's western region. "Our convenient location off I-15 is also a draw for many of our prospects searching for a transportation partner in the Ogden area."

The building sits on 2.5 acres and is 7,629-square-feet with six truck bays. Penske currently has 10 employees in Ogden and intends to hire as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of open Penske Truck Leasing positions, visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

