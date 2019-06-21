Penske Truck Leasing Georgia Collision Repair Facilities Receive Gold Class Designation by I-CAR

James Svaasand, Penske vice president of collision center development and operations stated: "We are very pleased to receive this Gold Class designation from I-CAR. This program allows us to further refine and standardize our processes at all our collision repair center locations. Our highly trained collision repair associates are now learning new industry best practices and applying these methods to the work we do for our customers."

What did the process entail?

Identifying Penske technician roles and mapping those roles to I-CAR's automotive Gold Class recognition roles.

Scheduling in-person assessments to confirm their knowledge levels and focus training on areas where it was specifically needed.

More than a dozen online, live and virtual courses.

"We applaud Penske Truck Leasing for the company's foresight, dedication and commitment to implementing this comprehensive collision repair training program for the heavy-duty truck market," said Nick Notte, I-CAR senior vice president of sales. "I-CAR believes there is broad segment demand for this type of training, and we intend to build a training protocol that will support the necessary skills and knowledge for heavy-duty repairs."

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 319,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

http://www.pensketruckleasing.com

