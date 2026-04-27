Penske Truck Leasing Honors Suppliers of the Year

READING, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing honored its 13 Suppliers of the Year during its recent Supplier Conference in Frisco, Texas. The qualifications include a survey of Penske field service locations, corporate feedback, and a supplier scorecard.

These are the 2025 Penske Truck Leasing Suppliers of the Year:

Penske Truck Leasing honored its 13 Suppliers of the Year during its recent Supplier Conference in Frisco, Texas. The qualifications include a survey of Penske field service locations, corporate feedback, and a supplier scorecard.

Best Performing Supplier, Overall: Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America Best Innovative Supplier: International Motors

International Motors Best Performing Supplier, Heavy- and Medium-Duty Chassis: Freightliner

Freightliner Best Performing Supplier, Light-Duty Chassis: GMC

GMC Best Performing Supplier, Mobile Refrigeration: Thermo King

Thermo King Best Performing Supplier, Heavy-Duty Engine: Detroit Diesel Corporation

Detroit Diesel Corporation Best Performing Supplier, Liftgate: Maxon Lift Corp.

Maxon Lift Corp. Best Performing Supplier, Tires: Bridgestone Americas

Bridgestone Americas Best Performing Supplier, Components: Fontaine Fifth Wheel

Fontaine Fifth Wheel Best Performing Supplier, Heavy- and Medium-Duty Transmission: Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings Best Performing Supplier, Services: Imperial Supplies

Imperial Supplies Best Performing Supplier, Trailer: Great Dane

Great Dane Best Performing Supplier, Truck Body: Morgan Truck Body

These honors are handed out every other year.

Paul Rosa, senior vice president procurement and fleet planning, Penske Truck Leasing: "Congratulations to our suppliers of the year. Our customers, which are comprised of fleets both small and large, rely on Penske to provide them with the most efficient uptime. Our top suppliers are so instrumental in allowing our company to provide great services."

Gregg Mangione, executive vice president maintenance, Penske Truck Leasing: "With one of the industry's largest fleets, it is imperative that our vehicle manufacturers, and parts and service suppliers, provide Penske with consistent and reliable services. Congratulations to the best-of-the-best Penske suppliers."

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit pensketruckleasing.com for more information.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing