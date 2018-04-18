Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado

"This is a new market for Penske and adding this facility positions us to service our existing customers in a state-of-the-art facility and expand our business in Northern Colorado," explained Rick Pytlik, senior vice president for Penske's western region. "We are conveniently located near I-25 and offer easy access to I-80, which supports our customers with routes that take them coast to coast."

Located at 6310 Byrd Drive in Loveland, the building sits on 4 acres and is 9,450-square-feet with two truck bays and one automatic wash bay. Penske currently has 13 employees headquartered in Loveland and has plans to hire for the rental office as well as the maintenance department as business grows in the area. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

To contact the truck rental or maintenance departments, please call 970-278-3179.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

