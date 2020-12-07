Penske Truck Leasing Offers Businesses Deal to Upgrade Fleet for the New Year

READING, Pa., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing offers truck fleets a way to free up capital, make money and eliminate a lot of complexity ahead of 2021 with its Sell2Lease Program. The transportation company's program offers an easy way for businesses to get out of existing trucks and into new, top-of-the-line leased vehicles from Penske.

"With Penske's Sell2Lease program, it's easy to make the move to leasing. We buy your used trucks – no exceptions," explains Jim Lager, senior vice president of sales at Penske Truck Leasing. "This program gives truck fleets the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of leasing with Penske, like custom specs, comprehensive preventive maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, quick access to rental trucks at preferred rates, vehicle licensing, permits, tax reporting and regulatory compliance."

In addition, the Sell2Lease Program provides:

Financial flexibility – Selling an existing fleet eliminates carrying costs, which frees up capital for the business.

– Selling an existing fleet eliminates carrying costs, which frees up capital for the business. A guaranteed sale – No matter a fleet's age or condition, Penske will buy the vehicles, eliminating the difficulty of selling.

– No matter a fleet's age or condition, Penske will buy the vehicles, eliminating the difficulty of selling. A fair and competitive offer – Penske will present a fair and competitive offer that makes sense for the business.

– Penske will present a fair and competitive offer that makes sense for the business. A quick and simple transaction – Penske provides valuation of the vehicles within one business day, and will handle all of the paperwork throughout the sales process.

– Penske provides valuation of the vehicles within one business day, and will handle all of the paperwork throughout the sales process. Cost savings – Without additional expenses, such as advertising the vehicle or refurbishing it prior to sale, saving money, time and the hassle of trying to sell them.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

