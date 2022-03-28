Penske Truck Leasing Opened its Southeast Facility in Tampa, Florida

"We've been growing in the region and required a larger space to accommodate our increasing customer base," said Joe Hill, senior vice president of Penske's southeast region. "Our new, enhanced facility is conveniently located near major highways and downtown Tampa easing accessibility for both our commercial and consumer rental customers."

The location is 28,406-square-feet and sits on 11.15 acres. It has five truck service bays, an automated wash bay system, and mobile truck lifts.

Penske currently employs 40 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives, hikers, and drivers locally and nationwide. In 2020, the company opened a software development and cybersecurity support center office in Tampa. This technology center, located at 5401 W Kennedy Boulevard, employs 75 people, and plans to continue to grow in high-tech jobs over the next several years. For a list of open positions in the Tampa metro area and at other Penske locations across North America please visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 366,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing