Penske Truck Leasing Opens Brand-New, State-of-the-Art Facility in Fontana, California

"Opening our second Fontana facility will allow us to support a growing customer base and expand the district's footprint to attract future business," said Senior Vice President of the Western Region, Ed Mendoza. "This new state-of-the-art facility is outfitted with innovative technology to keep pace with the growth and current demand of the transportation industry."

The location is 34,031-square-feet and sits on 5.5 acres. It has six truck service bays, an automated wash bay, a full-service fuel island and two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The Level 2 EV chargers installed on-site have the ability to charge vehicles such as the Ford E-Transit van and similar light-duty vans and trucks.

Penske currently employs 25 associates at the new facility, and is hiring diesel technicians, customer service representatives, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the north Fontana area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing