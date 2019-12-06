Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan

READING, Pa., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has moved its existing Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility to a new, larger and completely renovated building. Located at 5316 Wynn Rd in Kalamazoo, Penske's new facility now offers customers consumer and commercial truck rental in addition to full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance .

"Our previous building no longer suited our needs. Our customer base in the region is growing and we required more space to service the agricultural, manufacturing and various other customers we have in the area," explained Mike Pritchard, senior vice president for Penske's North Central Region. "We are now conveniently located right off I-94 offering customers easy access to a major thoroughfare between Detroit and Chicago."

Penske's facility in Kalamazoo is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

The state-of-the-art facility is 19,360-square-feet, sits on 4.75 acres and has seven truck bays and one wash bay.

Penske will hire for all positions in Kalamazoo as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of all open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

