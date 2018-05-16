Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania

"We selected a location that allows us to strategically support businesses in the region north of Pittsburgh and in Butler County," explained Jack Gallagher, senior vice president for Penske's northeast region. "We look forward to serving existing and new customers from our state-of-the-art facility."

Conveniently located along the I-79 corridor, this site contains three service bays, one wash bay and a diesel fuel island in a 13,200-square-foot building on 5.4 acres.

Penske is currently hiring for its rental office as well as the maintenance departments, for a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

