Penske Truck Leasing opens new state-of-the-art facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan

READING, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in the southwest region of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located at 1150 60th Street SW, Byron Center, Michigan – it is conveniently located near US-131.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"This new, state-of-the-art facility will allow us to support a growing customer base and expand the district's footprint," said Mike Pritchard, senior vice president of the North Central region at Penske Truck Leasing. "Not only does it exceed expectation in size – it is also outfitted with innovative technology to keep pace with the growth and current demand of the transportation industry."

The location is 22,898-square-feet and sits on 41.1 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas, an automated wash bay, and a full-service fuel island.

Penske currently employs over 40 associates at the new facility and is hiring locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Grand Rapids area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 439,500 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 980 maintenance facilities and more than 2,650 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

